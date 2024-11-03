Good start to the WTA Finals taking place in Saudi Arabia for the first time: Iga Swiatek Keystone

Defending champion Iga Swiatek makes a successful return to the WTA Finals in Riyadh after a two-month break. The Polish player wins in three sets against Barbora Krejcikova.

Since her quarter-final defeat at the US Open, Iga Swiatek had taken a break for personal reasons and changed coaches. Now, with a hard-fought 4:6, 7:5, 6:2 victory over Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova, she kept her chance of regaining the No. 1 ranking alive.

To do so, she would have to win the year-end tournament for the top eight players in Saudi Arabia and hope that the current world number one Aryna Sabalenka slips up. Swiatek was already 4:6 and 0:3 down against Krejcikova before she made a comeback.

In the second match of the opening day of Group orange, Coco Gauff prevailed 6-3, 6-2 against her American compatriot and last year's finalist Jessica Pegula.

