6:0, 6:0: Swiatek makes tennis history with Wimbledon title - Gallery Iga Swiatek celebrates her title. Image: dpa What's going on here? Even Princess Kate looked on in disbelief. Image: dpa Amanda Anisimova was completely overwhelmed. Image: dpa 6:0, 6:0: Swiatek makes tennis history with Wimbledon title - Gallery Iga Swiatek celebrates her title. Image: dpa What's going on here? Even Princess Kate looked on in disbelief. Image: dpa Amanda Anisimova was completely overwhelmed. Image: dpa

Iga Swiatek triumphs for the first time at the grass court classic in Wimbledon. In the final, she outclassed the American Amanda Anisimova 6:0, 6:0. The emotions of the two finalists after the match could not have been more different.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The world number 4 needed just 57 minutes to prevail against the world number 12. For Swiatek, who also conceded just two games to Belinda Bencic in the semi-final, it is her sixth Grand Slam title, after four in Paris and one at the US Open.

The 23-year-old Grand Slam final debutant Anisimova was never able to shake off her nervousness and was literally overrun by Swiatek. The Eastern European, who is exactly three months older, had the match under control at all times. Only in the third game - at 0:2 - did the American have four game points, after which she never had the chance to win another game.

For the first time since 2011

Only once before in the history of Wimbledon has there been a 6-0, 6-0 final - 114 years ago. Since the professionals were admitted in 1968, there has only ever been one major final that ended in a tie. In 1988, Steffi Graf also won against Natalia Swerewa at the French Open without losing a game - in just 34 minutes.

The former world number 1 Swiatek has had a difficult few months. She had not won a tournament since her fourth triumph at the French Open thirteen months ago. In the week before Wimbledon, however, she showed her good form and reached the final in Bad Homburg - and has now won her first grass court title.

More than a dream

Although she was once a junior winner at Wimbledon, she never got off the ground in southwest London until this year and never made it past the quarter-finals. "It's super surreal," she said after falling backwards on her back after the last backhand winning shot - despite being clearly in the lead.

Did she dream of this triumph as a teenager? "No," assured Swiatek. "I wouldn't even have dared to dream of it."

"I never really expected this one" 🥹



Iga Swiatek says a special thanks to her team after becoming Poland's first #Wimbledon singles Champion ✨#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/dI6HHRwhFP — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2025

From cloud nine to nightmare

Amanda Anisimova's feelings were of course completely the opposite. The player from New Jersey with Russian roots was on cloud nine after she had eliminated world number 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals with a brilliant performance. However, the day that should have been the greatest of her career turned into a nightmare.

She started crying at the award ceremony and was given a long round of applause by the crowd. "You are such an incredible player, you are such an inspiration to me," Anisimova said to Swiatek in tears. She had only taken a month-long break two years ago due to a burnout and had returned stronger. Curious: In the first round, Anisimova won 6:0, 6:0 against Julia Putinzewa.

It wasn't the day Amanda Anisimova dreamed of, but she spoke with class and grace as she thanked her team and in particular her mum for being there 💚💜#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/T2dUThqq1Q — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2025

This year, however, Swiatek, who only dropped one set in the entire tournament, was untouchable. She is only the third player after Margaret Court and Monica Seles to win all of her first six Grand Slam finals. She also extended an impressive streak: since Serena Williams' success in 2016, there has been a first-time winner at Wimbledon for the eighth time in a row.

You might also be interested in this