The disappointment is written all over Iga Swiatek's face.

Iga Swiatek (WTA 8) remains without a tournament win on grass. The five-time Grand Slam winner from Poland was defeated 4:6, 5:7 by American Jessica Pegula (WTA 3) in the final in Bad Homburg.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Swiatek only managed one break point, which Pegula fended off. She must therefore continue to wait for her 23rd title on the WTA Tour - the first since winning the French Open in June 2024. Pegula triumphed for the third time this year and the ninth time overall.

Narrowly missed premiere

In Eastbourne, Alexandra Eala (WTA 74) was the first tennis player from the Philippines to reach the final of a WTA tournament. The 20-year-old qualifier narrowly missed out on her first victory.

Eala had four match points against the Australian Maya Joint (WTA 51), who is one year younger, in the tie-break of the third set, but was unable to capitalize on any of them. After 2:28 hours, Joint converted her second match point to make it 12:10, her second triumph at this level after winning the tournament in Rabat in May. The first two sets ended 6:4, 1:6 from her point of view.

