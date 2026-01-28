Kazakhstan's Yelena Rybakina is through to the semi-finals at the Australian Open. Picture: Dita Alangkara/AP/dpa

Kazakhstan's Yelena Rybakina and American Jessica Pegula are the last semi-finalists at the Australian Open. The facts of the eleventh day of the tournament.

Rybakina defeats Swiatek

World number five Yelena Rybakina beat Iga Swiatek, the number 2 in the rankings, 7:5, 6:1 in the quarter-finals. After her sixth win in her twelfth match against the Polish player, the 2022 Wimbledon winner now has the opportunity to reach the final of the first major event of the year for the second time. Three years ago, she was defeated by Czech Petra Kvitova in the battle to win the tournament. For her part, Iga Swiatek once again failed prematurely in her bid to win the Australian Open for the first time and complete her personal career Grand Slam. She has already triumphed four times at the French Open and once each at Wimbledon and the US Open.

Pegula beats another compatriot

Jessica Pegula, number 6 in the world rankings, defeated Amanda Anisimova, the number 4, 6:2, 7:6 (7:1) and thus also won the third duel against a compatriot in this tournament. She had beaten last year's winner Madison Keys in the round of 16 and McCartney Kessler in the second round. Jessica Pegula reached the semi-finals in Melbourne for the first time; the 2024 US Open finalist had never made it past the quarter-finals before.

Jessica Pegula will face Yelena Rybakina in the semi-finals. The other finalist will be determined by world number one Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus and Ukraine's Yelina Svitolina, the number 12 in the rankings.