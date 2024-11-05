In good form at the end of the year: Coco Gauff Keystone

Coco Gauff wins her second match at the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia against Iga Swiatek and reaches the semi-finals early. Aryna Sabalenka thus remains number 1 at the end of the year.

Coco Gauff celebrated a commanding prestige victory in the indoor arena in Riyadh with a 6:3, 6:4 win. It was only the second win for the American in her thirteenth duel with Iga Swiatek, the first after six consecutive defeats. With her second success, Gauff reached the semi-finals of the year-end tournament for the best eight players ahead of time.

Swiatek can still reach the semi-finals with a win in her third group match against Jessica Pegula, who has already been eliminated, if Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova does not beat Gauff. However, the defending champion Swiatek can no longer regain the lead in the world rankings. The Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, who is also already in the semi-finals, will finish the year as number 1.

