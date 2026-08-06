The third round marked the end of the road for Viktorija Golubic at the star-studded WTA 1000 tournament in Toronto. The Zurich native lost to Iga Swiatek 2-6, 1-6.

In her fourth match against Iga Swiatek—the longtime world No. 1 and six-time Grand Slam champion—Viktorija Golubic (WTA No. 51) broke serve in the very first game. It would prove to be the only lead for the 33-year-old from Zurich.

The Polish player was superior in every respect and sealed her third victory over Golubic after just 66 minutes.

This leaves Belinda Bencic as the only Swiss player still in contention at the Masters tournament in the Canadian metropolis. The 2021 Olympic champion, seeded 12th, will face American left-hander Taylor Townsend (WTA 110) on Friday.