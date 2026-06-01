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Trip to Thessaloniki Swiss aircraft flies a heart for the national ice hockey team

SDA

1.6.2026 - 07:08

A heart in the sky for the Swiss national ice hockey team.
A heart in the sky for the Swiss national ice hockey team.
Swiss/Flightradar24

An airplane flew a heart loop over Zurich after the Ice Hockey World Championship final in Switzerland.

Keystone-SDA

01.06.2026, 07:08

01.06.2026, 08:29

An airplane flew a heart loop over Zurich after the final of the Ice Hockey World Championship in Switzerland. The airline Swiss and the Swiss air navigation service provider Skyguide congratulated the Swiss national ice hockey team on winning the silver medal.

Skyguide and Swiss jointly coordinated the special flight route, the air navigation service provider wrote in a statement on Sunday evening.

The "Flightradar24" platform published a recording of the flight route on Platform X. The heart stretched from Kloten via Zurich to Winterthur. After the heart shape was drawn, flight LX1848 continued its journey via Kloten to Thessaloniki in Greece, as Skyguide wrote. All regulations were complied with and safety in the airspace was guaranteed at all times.

Switzerland won silver for the fifth time at its home World Championships. Jan Cadieux's team lost 1-0 to Finland in the final after overtime.

More about the Ice Hockey World Championship

Press review.

Press review"It was more than sport - it was an event for the history books"

Nati voices on World Championship silver.

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Gold dream shattered. The national field hockey team loses to Finland and has to settle for World Championship silver

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