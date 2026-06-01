A heart in the sky for the Swiss national ice hockey team. Swiss/Flightradar24

An airplane flew a heart loop over Zurich after the Ice Hockey World Championship final in Switzerland.

Keystone-SDA SDA

An airplane flew a heart loop over Zurich after the final of the Ice Hockey World Championship in Switzerland. The airline Swiss and the Swiss air navigation service provider Skyguide congratulated the Swiss national ice hockey team on winning the silver medal.

Skyguide and Swiss jointly coordinated the special flight route, the air navigation service provider wrote in a statement on Sunday evening.

The "Flightradar24" platform published a recording of the flight route on Platform X. The heart stretched from Kloten via Zurich to Winterthur. After the heart shape was drawn, flight LX1848 continued its journey via Kloten to Thessaloniki in Greece, as Skyguide wrote. All regulations were complied with and safety in the airspace was guaranteed at all times.

Switzerland won silver for the fifth time at its home World Championships. Jan Cadieux's team lost 1-0 to Finland in the final after overtime.

More about the Ice Hockey World Championship