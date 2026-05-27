The three Swiss women's duos were largely successful at the start of the Elite16 tournament in Ostrava, which represents the highest category on the beach volleyball tour.

Nina Brunner and Tanja Hüberli beat Sofia Izuzquiza/Tania Moreno from Spain 17:15 in the deciding set. Joana Mäder and Leona Kernen also had to go into a third set against the US team Corinne Quiggle/Chloé Loreen, which they won 16:14. Both Swiss teams fended off at least one match point.

The Vergé-Dépré sisters Anouk and Zoé lost their first group match against the successful Svenja Müller/Cinja Tillmann 17:21, 14:21. The duo from Germany won European Championship gold in 2024 and European Championship bronze in 2025.