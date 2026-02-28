The 2026 SailGP season continues: the sailors duel it out in the third race in Sydney. On race day 1, the Swiss boat also scores points.
In a fleet where one bad tack can ruin the whole weekend, the Spanish team held their nerve, read the wind conditions like a book and came out on top of the leaderboard on race day 1 in Sydney.
In inconsistent, unstable wind conditions, the Swiss boat finished in the points in the first SailGP evening race in Sydney Harbour.
Dates & venues 2026
- January 17 & 18 | Race #1 | Perth
- February 14 & 15 | Race #2 | Auckland
- February 28 & March 1 | Race #3 | Sydney
- April 11 & 12 | Race #4 | Rio de Janeiro
- May 9 & 10 | Race #5 | Bermuda
- May 30 & 31 | Race #6 | New York
- June 21 & 21 | Race #7 | Halifax
- July 25 & 26 | Race #8 | Portsmouth
- August 22 & 23 | Race #9 | Sassnitz
- September 5 & 6 | Race #10 | Valencia
- September 19 & 20 | Race #11 | Geneva
- November 21 & 22 | Race #12 | Dubai
