SailGP Swiss boat misses out on the podium in Germany

Andreas Lunghi

16.8.2025

The international Sail GP racing series will hold its first races in Germany on August 16 and 17, 2025 off the island of Rügen. Photo: Jens Büttner/dpa +++ dpa Bildfunk +++ (KEYSTONE/DPA/Jens Büttner)
The international Sail GP racing series will hold its first races in Germany on August 16 and 17, 2025 off the island of Rügen. Photo: Jens Büttner/dpa +++ dpa Bildfunk +++ (KEYSTONE/DPA/Jens Büttner)
KEYSTONE

The Germany Sail GP will take place in Sassnitz on August 16 and 17. After finishing third in Portsmouth, the Swiss boat also wanted to finish on the podium in Germany, but failed to do so on Saturday.

16.08.2025, 13:59

16.08.2025, 17:45

It has been just under a month since the last event in Portsmouth, England. This was extremely pleasing for the Swiss boat around helmsman Sébastien Schneiter. In the end, they finished in third place.

Schneiter and Co. wanted to do well again in northern Germany in order to further improve their position in the overall standings. However, the Swiss only managed 9th place after 4 fleets on Saturday.

