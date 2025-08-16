The Germany Sail GP will take place in Sassnitz on August 16 and 17. After finishing third in Portsmouth, the Swiss boat also wanted to finish on the podium in Germany, but failed to do so on Saturday.
It has been just under a month since the last event in Portsmouth, England. This was extremely pleasing for the Swiss boat around helmsman Sébastien Schneiter. In the end, they finished in third place.
Schneiter and Co. wanted to do well again in northern Germany in order to further improve their position in the overall standings. However, the Swiss only managed 9th place after 4 fleets on Saturday.