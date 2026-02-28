  1. Residential Customers
SailGP Swiss boat scores first point of the season in Sydney

Patrick Lämmle

1.3.2026

The 2026 SailGP season continues: the Swiss team secures its first point in the third race of the season in Sydney.

01.03.2026, 20:25

01.03.2026, 21:59

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The world's most exciting regatta series stops in Sydney this weekend. At the third SailGP of the season, the Swiss are also looking to finally score points.
  • blue Zoom will continue to broadcast all races in the new season.
The ranking list

Dates & venues 2026

  • January 17 & 18 | Race #1 | Perth
  • February 14 & 15 | Race #2 | Auckland
  • February 28 & March 1 | Race #3 | Sydney
  • April 11 & 12 | Race #4 | Rio de Janeiro
  • May 9 & 10 | Race #5 | Bermuda
  • May 30 & 31 | Race #6 | New York
  • June 21 & 21 | Race #7 | Halifax
  • July 25 & 26 | Race #8 | Portsmouth
  • August 22 & 23 | Race #9 | Sassnitz
  • September 5 & 6 | Race #10 | Valencia
  • September 19 & 20 | Race #11 | Geneva
  • November 21 & 22 | Race #12 | Dubai
All races on free TV on blue Zoom

Adrenaline-filled races, spectacular locations, rival national teams and breathtaking speeds. Once again this year, you can watch all SailGP races on free TV on blue Zoom.

From the archive