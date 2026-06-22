HC Kriens-Lucerne has successfully applied for a vacant spot in the Champions League. The Swiss champions will compete in this competition for the first time in the club’s history.

Swiss champions Kriens-Lucerne are competing in the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history

The expansion of the field to 24 teams—which will be divided into six groups of four for the first phase—has given teams without a guaranteed spot the opportunity to participate in European handball’s premier club competition. HC Kriens-Luzern took advantage of this opportunity—and their application was successful.

The group draw will take place on Friday in Vienna. The Champions League kicks off on September 9 and 10.