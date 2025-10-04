  1. Residential Customers
SailGP Swiss clearly miss the podium in Cádiz

Andreas Lunghi

5.10.2025

The penultimate race weekend of the SailGP takes place in Cádiz, Spain, on Saturday and Sunday. Denmark triumphed on day 1, Emirates GBR won on Sunday.

05.10.2025, 14:20

05.10.2025, 17:23

You can watch the races on October 5 in Cádiz exclusively live on free TV on blue Zoom from 3.30 pm.

On the first day of racing at the SailGP event in Cádiz, Denmark came out on top just ahead of the British boat. New Zealand just made it to third place and has the same number of points as Germany. On Sunday, the British team triumphed, also leading the overall standings.

The Swiss boat led by Sébastien Schneiter finished 5th on Saturday and 11th on Sunday. Switzerland is in 8th place overall.

The ranking list from day 2

The ranking list from day 1

