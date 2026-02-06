The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina
The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! In our daily ticker, we will keep you up to date with the most important events and results in Milan and Cortina.
The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day
- Ski freestyle, aerials women: 🥇 Xu Mengtao
- Cross-country skiing, team sprint freestyle women: 🥇 Sweden
- Cross-country skiing, freestyle team sprint men: 🥇 Norway
- Snowboard, slopestyle men: 🥇 Su Yiming
- Alpine skiing, slalom women: 🥇 Mikaela Shiffrin
- Biathlon, relay women, 4 x 6 km: 🥇 France
- Ice hockey men: Finland - Switzerland 3:2 n.V.
- Short track men, 500 m: 🥇 Steven Dubois
- Short track, relay women, 3000 m: 🥇 South Korea
