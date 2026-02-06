The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina Not yet Olympic: the snow shovel team combination. Image: KEYSTONE Will probably have a new profile picture soon: Nordic combined skier Kristjan Ilves. Image: KEYSTONE Served and alone: Atle Lie McGrath after his drama in the slalom. Image: KEYSTONE Medals within reach: The Swiss women's field hockey team make it to the semi-finals against Finland! Image: KEYSTONE A Brazilian leap of joy from Lucas Pinheiro Braathen. Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard also applaud. Image: Keystone The Australian top favorite Scotty James falls twice in the halfpipe and ultimately takes silver. Image: KEYSTONE Snowboard crossers Lea Casta, Jana Fischer and Pia Zerkholdsorgen (from left to right) give each other no quarter. Image: Keystone The ice hockey players from Sweden and Finland give each other a run for their money. Image: Keystone Completely exhausted: The cross-country stars after the 10 km race. Only Mateo Lorenzo Sauma from Argentina stays on his feet. Image: Keystone Great Britain's Andrew Musgrave has his own tactics for dealing with the comparatively warm temperatures in Tesero. Image: Keystone Cross-country skier Stevenson Savart from Haiti finishes 79th over 10 km - leaving 34 runners behind him. Image: Keystone Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo's joy at having just won his eighth Olympic gold medal is clear to see. Image: Keystone Felix Roussel (left), Jens van 't Wout (right) and Liu Shaoang don't give away a single meter in short track. Image: Keystone The resurrection of the "tigress": Federica Brignone makes skiing history with her Olympic miracle. Image: KEYSTONE Franjo Von Allmen doesn't know exactly how he feels about his first Olympic Games. Image: Keystone This is what it looks like when Canada's goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens has to admit defeat. Image: KEYSTONE Luck in the game, luck in love: Olympic slopestyle champion Birk Ruud is congratulated by his girlfriend Tonje Frigstad. Image: Keystone Ilia Malinin shows what he can do. Image: KEYSTONE The American Corinne Stoddard can no longer hold on and falls. Image: Keystone Swiss 4 wins: Marco Odermatt (silver), Tanguy Nef (gold), Franjo von Allmen (gold) and Loic Meillard (silver). Image: KEYSTONE Sofia Val and Asaf Kazimov during the ice dance. Image: KEYSTONE Italian goalkeeper Gabriella Durante looks for the puck. Image: AP Franjo von Allmen bows to Tanguy Nef - the two win gold in the combined team event. Image: Keystone Mathilde Gremaud already has the gold medal in the bag. So she can celebrate her last run in slopestyle with the Swiss flag. Image: Keystone Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined. Image: Keystone Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding. Image: KEYSTONE The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening. Image: KEYSTONE Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done. Image: Keystone This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating. Image: Keystone Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall. Image: Keystone Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone. Image: KEYSTONE Chinese skier Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye. Image: KEYSTONE Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump. Image: KEYSTONE Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie. Image: KEYSTONE Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training. The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! In our daily ticker, we'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in Milan and Cortina.

Jan Arnet

The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day Ski touring race, women's final: 🥇 Marianne Fatton

Ski touring race, men's final: 🥇 Oriol Cardona Coll - Jon Kistler and Arno Lietha miss out on the medals

Nordic combined, men, team sprint ski jumping/cross-country skiing 2x7.5 km: 🥇 Norway

Ice hockey, women's bronze medal game, Switzerland - Sweden 2:1 n.V.

Speed skating, men, 1500 m: 🥇 Zhongyan Ning

Figure skating, women (7.00 pm) with Livia Kaiser (skating her free skate at 7.15 pm) and Kimmy Repond (7.31 pm)

Ice hockey, women's final, USA - Canada (7.10 p.m.)

Curling, men, semi-final (19.05 hrs): Switzerland - Great Britain Show more

