Victory against the USASwiss curlers reach the final and go for Olympic gold
SDA
20.2.2026 - 16:55
The Swiss curlers are playing for Olympic gold for the first time since 2006. The team led by skip Silvana Tirinzoni beat the USA 7:4 in the semi-final and will play Sweden in the final on Sunday.
Keystone-SDA
20.02.2026, 16:55
20.02.2026, 17:10
SDA
Selina Witschonke, Carole Howald, Tirinzoni and Alina Pätz took impressive revenge for their defeat against the USA in the last preliminary round game and did better than four years ago, when they missed out on a medal after an outstanding preliminary round.
Best performance of the tournament
The Swiss women put in the most convincing performance at this year's tournament after not always playing at their usual high level in the group phase. Twice, in the second and fourth finals, they wrote two stones and thus had the reins in their hands from A to Z. In the end, they made the most of their routine and class against the much less experienced Americans.
This is Switzerland's third Olympic medal after the silver medals won by the teams of Luzia Ebnöther (2002) and Mirjam Ott (2006). And Tirinzoni and Pätz, who already formed the "back end" in Beijing 2022, banished the ghosts of that semi-final defeat to Japan and the subsequent defeat in the bronze medal match against Sweden.
Chance for revenge against Sweden
Revenge is now on the agenda in the final (Sunday, 11.05 a.m.) against these Swedes led by skip Anna Hasselborg, also for the defeat in the preliminary round (4:6).
Switzerland have never been Olympic champions in the women's event, in contrast to their outstanding record at the World Championships. Tirinzoni already has four World Championship titles to her name, Pätz even has six. Hasselborg was Olympic champion four years before the bronze medal in Pyeongchang in 2022.
All Swiss Olympic medals
Franjo von Allmen relegates the Italians Giovanni Franzoni and Domink Paris to the places of honor and secures Switzerland's first medal with Olympic gold in the downhill.
Image: Keystone
Successful title defense: Freestyler Mathilde Gremaud puts her competitors in their place in slopestyle, as she did in Beijing, and also takes gold in Cortina.
Image: Keystone
In the men's combined team event, the Swiss men strike gold thanks to Tanguy Nef and Franjo von Allmen.
Image: Keystone
But silver also goes to Switzerland in the team combined thanks to Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard.
Image: Keystone
Exploit on the normal hill: Gregor Deschwanden surprisingly jumps to bronze and secures Switzerland's fifth Olympic medal.
Image: Keystone
Two Swiss men are also on the podium in the super-G! Franjo von Allmen is crowned triple Olympic champion, Marco Odermatt races to bronze.
Image: Keystone
The Swiss ski stars are unstoppable: Marco Odermatt takes silver in the giant slalom and is once again on the podium with Loïc Meillard, who takes bronze.
Image: Keystone
Two days later, Meillard shines again and celebrates Olympic victory in the slalom and Swiss medal number 10!
Image: Keystone
Cross-country skiing trumps Nadine Fähndrich and Nadja Kälin win the silver medal for Switzerland in the team sprint.
Image: Keystone
In the last Olympic race, the Swiss women's skiers can also celebrate a medal: Camille Rast takes silver in the slalom.
Image: Keystone
The 13th medal for Switzerland! Marianne Fatton is crowned the first female Olympic champion in the ski touring sprint.
Image: Keystone
The Swiss women's ice hockey team beat Sweden in overtime to win bronze - the second Olympic medal in the association's history.
Image: Keystone
Cross-country skier Fanny Smith is only beaten by Germany's Daniela Meier and beams at the award ceremony with the silver medal.
Image: Keystone
Switzerland sets a new Olympic record! Noé Roth flies to aerials silver and wins his 16th medal.
Image: Keystone
Silver for sure: The Swiss curlers beat the USA and advance to the final, where they will play Sweden for gold on Sunday at 11 am.
Image: Keystone
