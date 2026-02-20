  1. Residential Customers
Victory against the USA Swiss curlers reach the final and go for Olympic gold

SDA

20.2.2026 - 16:55

Boundless jubilation among the Swiss curlers after their semi-final victory over the USA.
Boundless jubilation among the Swiss curlers after their semi-final victory over the USA.
Picture: Keystone

The Swiss curlers are playing for Olympic gold for the first time since 2006. The team led by skip Silvana Tirinzoni beat the USA 7:4 in the semi-final and will play Sweden in the final on Sunday.

Keystone-SDA

20.02.2026, 16:55

20.02.2026, 17:10

Selina Witschonke, Carole Howald, Tirinzoni and Alina Pätz took impressive revenge for their defeat against the USA in the last preliminary round game and did better than four years ago, when they missed out on a medal after an outstanding preliminary round.

Best performance of the tournament

The Swiss women put in the most convincing performance at this year's tournament after not always playing at their usual high level in the group phase. Twice, in the second and fourth finals, they wrote two stones and thus had the reins in their hands from A to Z. In the end, they made the most of their routine and class against the much less experienced Americans.

This is Switzerland's third Olympic medal after the silver medals won by the teams of Luzia Ebnöther (2002) and Mirjam Ott (2006). And Tirinzoni and Pätz, who already formed the "back end" in Beijing 2022, banished the ghosts of that semi-final defeat to Japan and the subsequent defeat in the bronze medal match against Sweden.

Chance for revenge against Sweden

Revenge is now on the agenda in the final (Sunday, 11.05 a.m.) against these Swedes led by skip Anna Hasselborg, also for the defeat in the preliminary round (4:6).

Switzerland have never been Olympic champions in the women's event, in contrast to their outstanding record at the World Championships. Tirinzoni already has four World Championship titles to her name, Pätz even has six. Hasselborg was Olympic champion four years before the bronze medal in Pyeongchang in 2022.

All Swiss Olympic medals
All Swiss Olympic medals. Franjo von Allmen relegates the Italians Giovanni Franzoni and Domink Paris to the places of honor and secures Switzerland's first medal with Olympic gold in the downhill.

Franjo von Allmen relegates the Italians Giovanni Franzoni and Domink Paris to the places of honor and secures Switzerland's first medal with Olympic gold in the downhill.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Successful title defense: Freestyler Mathilde Gremaud puts her competitors in their place in slopestyle, as she did in Beijing, and also takes gold in Cortina.

Successful title defense: Freestyler Mathilde Gremaud puts her competitors in their place in slopestyle, as she did in Beijing, and also takes gold in Cortina.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. In the men's combined team event, the Swiss men strike gold thanks to Tanguy Nef and Franjo von Allmen.

In the men's combined team event, the Swiss men strike gold thanks to Tanguy Nef and Franjo von Allmen.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. But silver also goes to Switzerland in the team combined thanks to Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard.

But silver also goes to Switzerland in the team combined thanks to Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Exploit on the normal hill: Gregor Deschwanden surprisingly jumps to bronze and secures Switzerland's fifth Olympic medal.

Exploit on the normal hill: Gregor Deschwanden surprisingly jumps to bronze and secures Switzerland's fifth Olympic medal.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Two Swiss men are also on the podium in the super-G! Franjo von Allmen is crowned triple Olympic champion, Marco Odermatt races to bronze.

Two Swiss men are also on the podium in the super-G! Franjo von Allmen is crowned triple Olympic champion, Marco Odermatt races to bronze.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. The Swiss ski stars are unstoppable: Marco Odermatt takes silver in the giant slalom and is once again on the podium with Loïc Meillard, who takes bronze.

The Swiss ski stars are unstoppable: Marco Odermatt takes silver in the giant slalom and is once again on the podium with Loïc Meillard, who takes bronze.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Two days later, Meillard shines again and celebrates Olympic victory in the slalom and Swiss medal number 10!

Two days later, Meillard shines again and celebrates Olympic victory in the slalom and Swiss medal number 10!

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Cross-country skiing trumps Nadine Fähndrich and Nadja Kälin win the silver medal for Switzerland in the team sprint.

Cross-country skiing trumps Nadine Fähndrich and Nadja Kälin win the silver medal for Switzerland in the team sprint.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. In the last Olympic race, the Swiss women's skiers can also celebrate a medal: Camille Rast takes silver in the slalom.

In the last Olympic race, the Swiss women's skiers can also celebrate a medal: Camille Rast takes silver in the slalom.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. The 13th medal for Switzerland! Marianne Fatton is crowned the first female Olympic champion in the ski touring sprint.

The 13th medal for Switzerland! Marianne Fatton is crowned the first female Olympic champion in the ski touring sprint.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. The Swiss women's ice hockey team beat Sweden in overtime to win bronze - the second Olympic medal in the association's history.

The Swiss women's ice hockey team beat Sweden in overtime to win bronze - the second Olympic medal in the association's history.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Cross-country skier Fanny Smith is only beaten by Germany's Daniela Meier and beams at the award ceremony with the silver medal.

Cross-country skier Fanny Smith is only beaten by Germany's Daniela Meier and beams at the award ceremony with the silver medal.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Switzerland sets a new Olympic record! Noé Roth flies to aerials silver and wins his 16th medal.

Switzerland sets a new Olympic record! Noé Roth flies to aerials silver and wins his 16th medal.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Silver for sure: The Swiss curlers beat the USA and advance to the final, where they will play Sweden for gold on Sunday at 11 am.

Silver for sure: The Swiss curlers beat the USA and advance to the final, where they will play Sweden for gold on Sunday at 11 am.

Image: Keystone

