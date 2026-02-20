Boundless jubilation among the Swiss curlers after their semi-final victory over the USA. Picture: Keystone

The Swiss curlers are playing for Olympic gold for the first time since 2006. The team led by skip Silvana Tirinzoni beat the USA 7:4 in the semi-final and will play Sweden in the final on Sunday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Selina Witschonke, Carole Howald, Tirinzoni and Alina Pätz took impressive revenge for their defeat against the USA in the last preliminary round game and did better than four years ago, when they missed out on a medal after an outstanding preliminary round.

Best performance of the tournament

The Swiss women put in the most convincing performance at this year's tournament after not always playing at their usual high level in the group phase. Twice, in the second and fourth finals, they wrote two stones and thus had the reins in their hands from A to Z. In the end, they made the most of their routine and class against the much less experienced Americans.

This is Switzerland's third Olympic medal after the silver medals won by the teams of Luzia Ebnöther (2002) and Mirjam Ott (2006). And Tirinzoni and Pätz, who already formed the "back end" in Beijing 2022, banished the ghosts of that semi-final defeat to Japan and the subsequent defeat in the bronze medal match against Sweden.

Chance for revenge against Sweden

Revenge is now on the agenda in the final (Sunday, 11.05 a.m.) against these Swedes led by skip Anna Hasselborg, also for the defeat in the preliminary round (4:6).

Switzerland have never been Olympic champions in the women's event, in contrast to their outstanding record at the World Championships. Tirinzoni already has four World Championship titles to her name, Pätz even has six. Hasselborg was Olympic champion four years before the bronze medal in Pyeongchang in 2022.