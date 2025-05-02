Sven Michel (left) and Alina Pätz had hoped for more than 11th place at the Mixed World Championships in Canada Keystone

Alina Pätz and Sven Michel finish the World Mixed Curling Championships in Fredericton in 11th place. Thanks to 8th place in the Olympic qualification ranking, Switzerland has secured an Olympic ticket.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Switzerland secures its participation in the 2026 Winter Olympics at the World Mixed Curling Championships.

As Switzerland is firmly in the top 8 in the qualification rankings, it will bypass the qualification tournament next December. Show more

Finally, the Swiss team defeated Japan 7:6 after an extra end. The Swiss never trailed against the duo from Japan. But they squandered 2:0, 5:2 and 6:5 leads. It was only in the extra end that the Swiss team managed to win with the last stone played.

Thanks to the two final victories against Turkey (9:3) and Japan, Alina Pätz and Sven Michel finished the tournament in 11th place with five wins and four defeats.

Eight Olympic starting places will be allocated at this World Championship. In addition to hosts Italy, Sweden, Estonia, Norway, Canada and Scotland have also secured their Olympic ticket so far. Switzerland occupies 7th place in the qualification ranking, but had to fear for direct Olympic qualification until the quarter-final between the USA and Scotland. Since the American team lost 5:7 and did not make it to the semi-finals, Switzerland can only be ousted by Australia if the team from Down Under advances to the final.

The Swiss team will therefore avoid the qualifying tournament in December, where the last two starting places for next year's Olympic Games in Cortina will be awarded.