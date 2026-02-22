Alina Pätz with a critical eye: There was a chance to turn the game around in the 8th end. Keystone

The Swiss women's curling team led by skip Silvana Tirinzoni lose the Olympic final against the Swedes 5:6.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Swiss women's teams have been world curling champions ten times, but never Olympic champions. Nothing changed at the 2026 Winter Games either. As in 2002 and 2006, the result was silver.

The decision was made in the eighth end. Alina Pätz could have made a deuce with the last stone to take a 5:4 lead. But the tricky move was not precise enough by a whisker - and the Swedes stole a point to take a 5-3 lead. The Swiss women would have had to make a house of three in the 9th end to gain the advantage. They only managed a house of two to make it 5:5, meaning the Swedes had the last stone in the tenth end and never got into trouble.

After their commanding performance in the semi-final against the USA, which secured the first Swiss women's medal since 2006, Silvana Tirinzoni, Alina Pätz and the lead players Selina Witschonke and Carole Howald could have made history. But the Scandinavians led by skip Anna Hasselborg ultimately deserved to win. Apart from the mistake in the 8th end, when they offered the Swiss the chance of a deuce out of nowhere, they looked confident. The Swedes had already achieved the most victories in the round robin.

Anna Hasselborg is a true specialist for the big Olympic stage; the 36-year-old from Stockholm won gold in 2018 and bronze four years later after beating Switzerland in the match for third place. However, she has never been world champion.