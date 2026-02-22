  1. Residential Customers
Silver won, but ... Swiss curling women miss out on historic gold

SDA

22.2.2026 - 13:53

Alina Pätz with a critical eye: There was a chance to turn the game around in the 8th end.
Alina Pätz with a critical eye: There was a chance to turn the game around in the 8th end.
Keystone

The Swiss women's curling team led by skip Silvana Tirinzoni lose the Olympic final against the Swedes 5:6.

Keystone-SDA

22.02.2026, 13:53

22.02.2026, 14:21

Swiss women's teams have been world curling champions ten times, but never Olympic champions. Nothing changed at the 2026 Winter Games either. As in 2002 and 2006, the result was silver.

The decision was made in the eighth end. Alina Pätz could have made a deuce with the last stone to take a 5:4 lead. But the tricky move was not precise enough by a whisker - and the Swedes stole a point to take a 5-3 lead. The Swiss women would have had to make a house of three in the 9th end to gain the advantage. They only managed a house of two to make it 5:5, meaning the Swedes had the last stone in the tenth end and never got into trouble.

After their commanding performance in the semi-final against the USA, which secured the first Swiss women's medal since 2006, Silvana Tirinzoni, Alina Pätz and the lead players Selina Witschonke and Carole Howald could have made history. But the Scandinavians led by skip Anna Hasselborg ultimately deserved to win. Apart from the mistake in the 8th end, when they offered the Swiss the chance of a deuce out of nowhere, they looked confident. The Swedes had already achieved the most victories in the round robin.

Anna Hasselborg is a true specialist for the big Olympic stage; the 36-year-old from Stockholm won gold in 2018 and bronze four years later after beating Switzerland in the match for third place. However, she has never been world champion.

All Swiss Olympic medals
All Swiss Olympic medals. Franjo von Allmen relegates the Italians Giovanni Franzoni and Domink Paris to the places of honor and secures Switzerland's first medal with Olympic gold in the downhill.

Franjo von Allmen relegates the Italians Giovanni Franzoni and Domink Paris to the places of honor and secures Switzerland's first medal with Olympic gold in the downhill.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Successful title defense: Freestyler Mathilde Gremaud puts her competitors in their place in slopestyle, as she did in Beijing, and also takes gold in Cortina.

Successful title defense: Freestyler Mathilde Gremaud puts her competitors in their place in slopestyle, as she did in Beijing, and also takes gold in Cortina.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. In the men's combined team event, the Swiss men strike gold thanks to Tanguy Nef and Franjo von Allmen.

In the men's combined team event, the Swiss men strike gold thanks to Tanguy Nef and Franjo von Allmen.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. But silver also goes to Switzerland in the team combined thanks to Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard.

But silver also goes to Switzerland in the team combined thanks to Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Exploit on the normal hill: Gregor Deschwanden surprisingly jumps to bronze and secures Switzerland's fifth Olympic medal.

Exploit on the normal hill: Gregor Deschwanden surprisingly jumps to bronze and secures Switzerland's fifth Olympic medal.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Two Swiss men are also on the podium in the super-G! Franjo von Allmen is crowned triple Olympic champion, Marco Odermatt races to bronze.

Two Swiss men are also on the podium in the super-G! Franjo von Allmen is crowned triple Olympic champion, Marco Odermatt races to bronze.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. The Swiss ski stars are unstoppable: Marco Odermatt takes silver in the giant slalom and is once again on the podium with Loïc Meillard, who takes bronze.

The Swiss ski stars are unstoppable: Marco Odermatt takes silver in the giant slalom and is once again on the podium with Loïc Meillard, who takes bronze.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Two days later, Meillard shines again and celebrates Olympic victory in the slalom and Swiss medal number 10!

Two days later, Meillard shines again and celebrates Olympic victory in the slalom and Swiss medal number 10!

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Cross-country skiing trumps Nadine Fähndrich and Nadja Kälin win the silver medal for Switzerland in the team sprint.

Cross-country skiing trumps Nadine Fähndrich and Nadja Kälin win the silver medal for Switzerland in the team sprint.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. In the last Olympic race, the Swiss women's skiers can also celebrate a medal: Camille Rast takes silver in the slalom.

In the last Olympic race, the Swiss women's skiers can also celebrate a medal: Camille Rast takes silver in the slalom.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. The 13th medal for Switzerland! Marianne Fatton is crowned the first female Olympic champion in the ski touring sprint.

The 13th medal for Switzerland! Marianne Fatton is crowned the first female Olympic champion in the ski touring sprint.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. The Swiss women's ice hockey team beat Sweden in overtime to win bronze - the second Olympic medal in the association's history.

The Swiss women's ice hockey team beat Sweden in overtime to win bronze - the second Olympic medal in the association's history.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Cross-country skier Fanny Smith is only beaten by Germany's Daniela Meier and beams at the award ceremony with the silver medal.

Cross-country skier Fanny Smith is only beaten by Germany's Daniela Meier and beams at the award ceremony with the silver medal.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Switzerland sets a new Olympic record! Noé Roth flies to aerials silver and wins his 16th medal.

Switzerland sets a new Olympic record! Noé Roth flies to aerials silver and wins his 16th medal.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. The curling men win an Olympic medal! The team around skip Yannick Schwaller gives Norway no chance and secures bronze.

The curling men win an Olympic medal! The team around skip Yannick Schwaller gives Norway no chance and secures bronze.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Noé Roth, Pirmin Werner and Lina Kozomara win silver for Switzerland in the aerials mixed competition.

Noé Roth, Pirmin Werner and Lina Kozomara win silver for Switzerland in the aerials mixed competition.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. 40-year-old Alex Fiva wins the bronze medal in ski cross.

40-year-old Alex Fiva wins the bronze medal in ski cross.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Marianne Fatton and Jon Kistler win the silver medal in the ski mountaineering mixed competition.

Marianne Fatton and Jon Kistler win the silver medal in the ski mountaineering mixed competition.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Nadja Kälin pulls off a coup at the end of the Olympic cross-country skiing competitions in Val di Fiemme. She wins bronze in the 50 km classic including mass start.

Nadja Kälin pulls off a coup at the end of the Olympic cross-country skiing competitions in Val di Fiemme. She wins bronze in the 50 km classic including mass start.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Michael Vogt leads the four-man bobsleigh to bronze - the pushers Andreas Haas, Amadou David Ndiaye and Mario Aeberhard naturally also play their part in the success.

Michael Vogt leads the four-man bobsleigh to bronze - the pushers Andreas Haas, Amadou David Ndiaye and Mario Aeberhard naturally also play their part in the success.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. The Swiss curlers lose the final against Sweden, but win silver.

The Swiss curlers lose the final against Sweden, but win silver.

Image: Keystone

