Jérôme Kym (l.) gets to play in the first singles match. Dominic Stricker (center) only gets the nod in doubles Keystone

The Swiss Davis Cup team will be fighting against India in Biel on Friday and Saturday to remain at the highest level of the tradition-steeped tennis team competition. It is the clear favorite.

Led by Jérôme Kym (ATP 155), who should finally get off to a flying start after his good performance at the US Open, Switzerland will face an Indian team that is clearly inferior on paper. The Indian number 1, Sumit Nagal, is only ranked 290th in the world rankings. The clay court specialist has hardly had any success indoors.

Kym against the world number 616

Although Leandro Riedi will not be able to compete due to injury after reaching the round of 16 at the US Open and Stan Wawrinka will be competing at a Challenger tournament in Rennes instead of the David Cup, Switzerland has a clear advantage against India. Kym will face Dhakshineswar Suresh in the first singles match on Friday at 2.00 pm. In the duel with the world number 616, victory should be a formality for the 22-year-old from Aargau.

The second match could then possibly already bring a preliminary decision. Marc-Andrea Hüsler (ATP 222), who is preferred to Dominic Stricker (ATP 244) by captain Severin Lüthi, will face Sumit Nagal. If the left-hander from Zurich prevails against the Indian team leader, there is practically nothing standing in the way of a Swiss victory. Whether Henry Bernet, the 18-year-old from Basel, will be used by Lüthi will probably depend on how quickly a possible Swiss victory can be secured.

A painful memory

The duel with India recalls a painful chapter in Swiss Davis Cup history: the 3-2 defeat in Calcutta in 1993, the last time the two nations met. On grass, Marc Rosset and Jakob Hlasek were surprisingly defeated by the doubles team of Leander Paes / Ramesh Krishnan.

Nobody in the Swiss team had expected Hlasek to lose his singles matches in three sets and that the doubles would not end in Switzerland's favor either. Only months before, the Zurich native and Rosset from Geneva had played in the Davis Cup final against the USA's dream team of Andre Agassi, Jim Courier, John McEnroe and Pete Sampras, which they lost 3-1.

The duel between India and Switzerland in Calcutta remains the most bitter defeat in the history of Swiss Tennis to this day.