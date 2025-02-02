Battled, but ultimately lost: the Swiss doubles team with Marc-Andrea Hüsler (left) and Dominic Stricker Keystone

The Swiss Davis Cup team loses the first qualifying round match against Spain in Biel. After the doubles, the score is an unassailable 0:3.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Marc-Andrea Hüsler and Dominic Stricker lost 4:6, 5:7 to Pedro Martinez/Jaume Munar at the start of the second day, meaning that Switzerland can no longer reach the final tournament of the best eight nations. They will play in September in the World Group barrage against an opponent yet to be determined.

The two Swiss left-handers never managed to put the Spanish team leader Martinez and the Davis Cup debutant Munar under pressure. They only had one break chance in the entire match - in the very last game and unused. A break for 2:1 in the first set - against Stricker's serve - and one for 6:5 in the second set - against Hüsler - were enough for the Spaniards to secure a two-set victory.

Even without their designated No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, the Spaniards unsurprisingly proved to be too solid and composed for a Swiss team whose young players have yet to hit their stride this year and are in search of self-confidence.