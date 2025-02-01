Despite a solid performance, the Swiss Davis Cup team can't find a way out of its slump. Keystone

The Swiss Davis Cup team is not entirely unexpectedly 2-0 down against Spain in the first qualifying round. Dominic Stricker and Jérôme Kym fail to score an exploit in Biel.

Although the young Swiss players shone from time to time with spectacular points, in the end they were too error-prone and inconsistent against the more solid and hardened Spaniards. First, Dominic Stricker (ATP 287), who is still searching for self-confidence, lost 4:6, 6:7 (7:9) to Pedro Martinez, who is Spain's team leader in the absence of Carlos Alcaraz as world number 44. Afterwards, Jérôme Kym (ATP 136) also lost to Roberto Carballes Baena (ATP 51) 4:6, 4:6.

After the Swiss failed to score an exploit on Saturday, they now need three such victories in the doubles and the two other singles matches on Sunday if they want to qualify for the second qualifying round against Denmark or Serbia in September. Otherwise, they will have to play in the play-offs to be allowed to play in the highest category next year.

Dominic Stricker, who is still without a win this year after five matches, was closer to winning a set. The 22-year-old from Bern got off to an excellent start and took a 3:1 lead in the first set. However, the left-hander then suffered a weak phase, losing four games in a row. The solid Spaniard benefited immediately and secured the set lead.

The second set went into a tie-break on the fast hard court in the Swiss Tennis Arena without losing serve. Martinez kept his nerve there. He managed the only "mini-break" after a good two hours to make it 9:7 - thanks to a volley error by Stricker. The Swiss had fended off the first match point with an ace, but was unable to capitalize on a set point on his opponent's serve.

Kym without a chance

Jérôme Kym, on the other hand, made a blatant false start and conceded his first service game. Although he then prevented a second break to 0:3 after 0:40, the 21-year-old from Aargau never really got into the match. He was hardly ever able to put the Spaniard under pressure, especially on his return.

He only had one break chance in the entire match - and Stricker only had three. The loss of serve at 3:4 in the second set was therefore more than a preliminary decision. After just under an hour and a half, Kym ended the match with a return error, not entirely by chance.