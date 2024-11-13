The New Jersey Devils, Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets are celebrating impressive successes in the ice hockey league. Swiss players play a decisive role in the victories.

SDA

The New Jersey Devils have taken the lead in the East with a convincing 4:1 win against the Florida Panthers. All three of the Devils' Swiss players contributed to the success. Timo Meier and Jonas Siegenthaler were instrumental in making it 2-1 at the end of the second period. Meier scored his seventh goal of the season, while Siegenthaler recorded his sixth assist. Nico Hischier, the Devils' captain, added his 230th assist in the NHL with five minutes remaining in the decisive 3-1 win.

The Panthers suffered their first defeat after seven consecutive victories, while the Devils celebrated their fourth win in the last five games. Despite playing so many games, the Devils have clinched the top spot in the East.

Winnipeg puts Rangers in their place - Suter scores

In the West, the Winnipeg Jets continue their impressive streak. With a 6-3 win at the New York Rangers, they extended their starting record to 15 wins from 16 games. However, Nino Niederreiter failed to score for the third time in a row, despite his team recording their seventh win in a row.

Pius Suter got on the scoresheet for the second time in a row and for the sixth time this season. The 28-year-old forward scored at the start of the second period to give the Vancouver Canucks a 2-1 lead against the Calgary Flames. The Canucks ultimately won 3-1, improving their previously mixed home record. It was only their second win in their seventh home game.

SDA