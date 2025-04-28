Headlines for the wrong reasons: The Swiss epee fencers experienced a media crash landing with their behavior at the U23 European Championships X/@gidonsaar

Two days after causing a diplomatic scandal at the U23 European Championships in Tallinn, the Swiss epee fencers responsible are speaking out.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss epee fencers caused a diplomatic scandal with their behavior.

After winning silver in the team competition at the European Championships behind Israel, the quartet did not turn towards the Israeli flag at the award ceremony on the podium like the other medal winners.

After winning silver in the team competition at the European Championships behind Israel, Ian Hauri, Théo Brochard, Jonathan Fuhrimann and Sven Vineis did not turn towards the Israeli flag during the podium ceremony like the other medal winners. This caused a lot of criticism in Israel and Switzerland.

The four young fencers have now published a jointly signed apology on Instagram.

"We would like to explain our actions and express our regret," the quartet wrote, among other things. The fact that they had not turned to the Israeli flag had "no political background and had nothing to do with disrespecting Israel". Rather, they wanted to express "our grief and empathy with regard to the great human suffering of the civilian population, which affects all sides in this conflict".

They would recognize that their action had caused "irritation and see that it was a mistake". The four young fencers went on to write: "We apologize to everyone whose feelings we have hurt - especially our opponents from the Israeli fencing team and the Israeli Fencing Federation." They conclude with a promise: "We will learn from this situation and will exercise better judgment in the same or similar moments in the future."

It is not yet clear whether they will face further consequences for their behavior. The European association issued a warning.