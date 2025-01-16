TV pictures for over 1.5 million viewers: the European Championship quarter-final between Switzerland and England drew the crowds to the TV. Picture: Keystone

The European Championship quarter-final between Switzerland and England was the most-watched sports program on SRF in 2024. However, it did not make it to the top of the charts.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As was almost always the case in previous years, a sports broadcast again generated the highest viewing figures on Swiss Radio and Television (SRF) in 2024. The European Championship quarter-final match between the Swiss footballers and England took the top spot in the annual hit list, as the SRF annual figures published on Thursday show.

An average of 1.505 million viewers watched the 120 minutes plus the penalty shoot-out, in which the Swiss were ultimately defeated. Since the change in the measurement method twelve years ago, this is the 6th place in the hit list. In first place with 1.618 million viewers is the World Cup match between the Swiss footballers and Brazil in 2018.