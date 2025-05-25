  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Silver heroes Swiss national field hockey team to be welcomed in Kloten on Monday

SDA

25.5.2025 - 16:14

The Swiss national team after winning the World Championship semi-final against Denmark
The Swiss national team after winning the World Championship semi-final against Denmark
Keystone

Despite another bitter disappointment in the World Championship final, the Swiss ice hockey team want to celebrate winning the silver medal with their fans. The team will be welcomed in Kloten on Monday evening.

Keystone-SDA

25.05.2025, 16:14

25.05.2025, 23:27

After the final game against the USA on Sunday evening, coach Patrick Fischer's team is expected to arrive at the ice rink in Kloten on Monday at around 6.30 pm.

The association announced that the national team will fly from Stockholm to Zurich and arrive there later in the afternoon. The ceremony will take place at EHC Kloten's home rink on Schluefweg, with doors open to the public from 4.30 pm.

Only silver again. Switzerland loses World Cup final against the USA in extra time

Only silver againSwitzerland loses World Cup final against the USA in extra time