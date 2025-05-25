The Swiss national team after winning the World Championship semi-final against Denmark Keystone

Despite another bitter disappointment in the World Championship final, the Swiss ice hockey team want to celebrate winning the silver medal with their fans. The team will be welcomed in Kloten on Monday evening.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After the final game against the USA on Sunday evening, coach Patrick Fischer's team is expected to arrive at the ice rink in Kloten on Monday at around 6.30 pm.

The association announced that the national team will fly from Stockholm to Zurich and arrive there later in the afternoon. The ceremony will take place at EHC Kloten's home rink on Schluefweg, with doors open to the public from 4.30 pm.