There is a collision between Porsche team-mates Nico Müller and Pascal Wehrlein in the first race on Saturday in Monaco. They talk about the scene on blue Sport.

Andreas Lunghi

It's a poor Saturday afternoon for the Porsche team in the Principality on the French Riviera. On the 12th lap, Swiss driver Nico Müller drives into the rear of team-mate Pascal Wehrlein in the penultimate corner. He damages his own front wing and gives the German a flat tire. Both have to pit and lose a lot of places - Müller ends up 11th and Wehrlein 18th.

"That's obviously the last thing you want to see on the track," said the 34-year-old Swiss driver in an interview with blue Sport after the race. The two team-mates had worked well together until the collision and protected each other.

A costly moment for Porsche 😬



Contact between Wehrlein and Müller on the streets of Monaco.#MonacoEPrix #FormulaE pic.twitter.com/tyR53H65b6 — Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) May 16, 2026

"I left a gap at the entrance to turn 18 and tried to shield the two behind me. There was more congestion in front than I anticipated," admitted Müller. He was then unable to get out of the situation. "Simply in the wrong place at the wrong time."

The Swiss driver regrets the incident, he is particularly sorry for Wehrlein, but also for the whole team. "We definitely gave away a lot of points for both cars. We have to see what we can do differently in the future."

Wehrlein: "He will have to explain what happened"

For Wehrlein, it is clear that Müller must take responsibility for the incident: "He will have to explain what exactly happened. From my point of view, I was just braking through the corner and got hit from behind."

With the missed points, the 31-year-old German loses the championship lead to Mitch Evans and is now 16 points behind the New Zealander. However, the championship remains the 2024 champion's goal: "I want to fight for it and win it again. I'm not thinking too much about it yet, but looking from race to race."

With two races on the program this weekend in Monaco, the German has the opportunity to make up points on Sunday (at 15:00 on free TV on blue Zoom) and get closer to Evans again. Müller will certainly also want to rehabilitate himself and be among the front runners.

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