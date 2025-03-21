Mathilde Gremaud wins another title. The freestyle skier becomes world champion in slopestyle at her home World Championships in the Engadine. This is already the third Swiss gold at Super Friday.

The skier from Fribourg completed her first run almost perfectly. The score of 85.65 points was no longer achieved. In the second run, the Swiss skier tried an even higher level of difficulty, but couldn't get through without falling.

Mathilde Gremaud can be relied on at the major event. The 25-year-old has already won Olympic gold (2022) and silver (2018) in slopestyle. She has now also successfully defended her World Championship title from 2023 at Corvatsch.

In the Engadin, the Romande seemed to have an easy time of it and didn't let that make her nervous. Eileen Gu was not the only big figure on the scene missing. France's Tess Ledeux, 2017 Slopestyle World Champion and two-time World Champion in Big Air (2019, 2023) and Kelly Sildaru, the 2022 Olympic bronze medallist, will also miss the title fights due to injury.