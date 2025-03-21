The Swiss show their golden side at the Freestyle World Championships in St. Moritz.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Bitter disappointment for Ragettli
That's bitter: freestylers Andri Ragettli and Fabian Bösch came away empty-handed at the home World Championships in slopestyle. Ragettli, still in first place after the first run, dropped back to 4th place.
Meanwhile, Norway's Birk Ruud successfully defended his title.
After the first run, things still looked very favorable for the Swiss delegation: Ragettli was in the lead after a strong run (83.79), Bösch was third (78.54). While the Swiss stagnated, their competitors turned up the heat. The man from Flims was pushed back to 4th place and the man from Obwalden even dropped to 9th place.
-
Mathilde Gremaud wins gold
Mathilde Gremaud wins another title. The freestyle skier becomes world champion in slopestyle at her home World Championships in the Engadine. This is already the third Swiss gold at Super Friday.
The skier from Fribourg completed her first run almost perfectly. The score of 85.65 points was no longer achieved. In the second run, the Swiss skier tried an even higher level of difficulty, but couldn't get through without falling.
Mathilde Gremaud can be relied on at the major event. The 25-year-old has already won Olympic gold (2022) and silver (2018) in slopestyle. She has now also successfully defended her World Championship title from 2023 at Corvatsch.
In the Engadin, the Romande seemed to have an easy time of it and didn't let that make her nervous. Eileen Gu was not the only big figure on the scene missing. France's Tess Ledeux, 2017 Slopestyle World Champion and two-time World Champion in Big Air (2019, 2023) and Kelly Sildaru, the 2022 Olympic bronze medallist, will also miss the title fights due to injury.
-
Regez also takes gold
Ryan Regez can also celebrate. The Swiss ski cross racer wins a crazy men's final. Immediately after the start, Japan's Sugai is eliminated after losing touch. A close duel develops at the top between Regez and the Frenchman Duplessis-Kergomard.
Then comes a decisive scene: Duplessis-Kergomard aggressively hits the German Müller, who then flies off the track and retires from the race. This leaves only Regez and the Frenchman in the race - but the jury decides to take another close look at the scene.
After evaluating the images, the panel comes to the conclusion: unsportsmanlike conduct by the Frenchman - disqualification!
Surprisingly, Sugai benefits from this: despite retiring directly after the start, he moves up to third place due to the jury's decision and thus takes the bronze medal.
Regez, meanwhile, remained cool and secured victory.
-
Fanny Smith is crowned world champion
Switzerland wins its first medals at its home World Championships in St. Moritz - and they are golden. Fanny Smith wins the women's ski cross. In the decisive run, the Swiss racer initially pulled away from the field thanks to a fast start.
As the race progressed, the tension returned: All the racers struggled with the course and the field moved closer together again. But Smith kept her nerve, defended the lead with routine and deservedly secured the gold medal in the end - twelve years after her first World Championship title in 2013.
Behind her, Canada's Courtney Hoffos took the silver medal, while Daniela Maier from Germany won bronze.