Daphne Gautschi fails against German goalkeeper Sarah Wachter

At the start of the main round of the European Women's Handball Championship, the Swiss team had no chance against Germany in Vienna, losing 27:36.

The Swiss, who are in the main round of a European Championship for the first time, were unable to build on the good performances of the preliminary round without the home support they had enjoyed in Basel. The semi-finals are probably out of reach. However, the remaining games in the main round against Slovenia (Saturday), the Netherlands (Monday) and Norway (Wednesday) will give them further opportunities to achieve positive results.

The team of Norwegian coach Knut Ove Joa kept up a good fight until 10:10 in the first half, but after a timeout the Germans pulled away inexorably. The score was 14:18 at the break and the Swiss never got any closer. On the one hand, they made too many mistakes and on the other, they repeatedly failed to score against the very strong German goalkeeper Sarah Wachter.

However, the Swiss also put too much weight on the shoulders of Tabea Schmid (8 goals) and Mia Emmenegger (6). After the euphoria of making it through the preliminary round for the first time and the trip from Basel to Vienna, they lacked the energy to put in another effort.

