Swiss women's national coach Knut Ove Joa saw his team put in a commanding performance Keystone

The Swiss women's national handball team will take part in the European Championship finals for the third time in a row in December. The Swiss women took the final step in Bosnia-Herzegovina with aplomb.

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The association has ambitious goals: the Swiss women's handball team should be at the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane. One of the interim goals is to regularly qualify for the finals. Coach Knut Ove Joa's team already met this target in the current European Championship qualifiers before the last match day.

The Swiss won 32:13 against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Cazin, an even clearer victory than in the first leg in Winterthur (35:19). The two goalkeepers Lea Schüpbach (9 saves) and Seraina Kuratli (8) combined to keep out 17 of the Bosnians' 30 shots. Nuria Bucher scored eight goals.

After their third win in their fifth match, the Swiss have secured early qualification. The team can no longer be displaced from second place in Group 2 behind the Dutch, who have no losses, ahead of their final match against Italy in the Saalsporthalle in Zurich on Sunday.

The European Championship takes place in five countries in December: Poland, Romania, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Turkey. Russia was originally scheduled to be the venue.