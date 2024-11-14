Swiss goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni in December last year during a game against Sweden in Zurich. Keystone

The conflict over the Swiss coat of arms on the jerseys of the national ice hockey teams has been settled. An agreement allows the crest to be used until 2027.

SDA

The Swiss national ice hockey teams may continue to wear the Swiss coat of arms on their jerseys. This regulation will apply for the next two years, until the beginning of 2027, when a redesign of the jerseys is planned. This decision is the result of an agreement between Swiss Ice Hockey and the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property.

The discussion about the use of the crest has thus been put to rest for the time being, as Swiss Ice Hockey announced in a statement on Thursday. The association expressed its satisfaction with the agreement reached.

Since the introduction of the revised Coat of Arms Protection Act in 2017, the use of the Swiss coat of arms has generally been reserved for the Confederation. However, companies and clubs that have been using the coat of arms for at least 30 years were able to apply for permission to continue using it. However, Swiss Ice Hockey had missed this deadline.

The agreement also means that Swiss Ice Hockey accepts the decision of the Federal Administrative Court from mid-October. The court had ruled that the Institute of Intellectual Property was right to reject an application submitted late by the association.

Change in the law in prospect

Efforts are currently underway in parliament to amend the law to allow Swiss national teams to wear the Swiss coat of arms on their jerseys. Both the Council of States and the responsible National Council committee support this initiative.

Swiss Ice Hockey has taken note of these parliamentary efforts. The planned redesign of the jerseys is subject to a possible change in the law, as can be seen from the association's communiqué.

