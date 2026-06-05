Félix Auger-Aliassime, world number 4 as of Monday, has already triumphed twice in Basel Keystone

Auger-Aliassime, Shelton, Fritz and Fonseca: The first big-name participants at this year's Swiss Indoors in Basel have been announced.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The American Ben Shelton and the Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime, the current world numbers 5 and 6, are the best-ranked players registered. Auger-Aliassime, who won the tournament in Basel four and three years ago, will move up to position 4 in the ranking on Monday and will once again be ranked directly ahead of Shelton.

Another top ten player, Taylor Fritz, will serve in the St. Jakobshalle. Shelton's compatriot, a finalist at the US Open the year before last, is currently ranked 9th.

Also competing in Basel will be the Czech Jiri Lehecka, who at number 12 in the world rankings is edging ever closer to the top ten, as well as the Frenchman Arthur Fils, number 20, and João Fonseca. The young Brazilian will improve from 30th to 25th or 26th in the new ranking after his strong performances at the French Open. Fonseca caused a stir at Roland-Garros with his five-set victory over Novak Djokovic in the third round.

Stan Wawrinka will once again take center stage at this year's tournament in Basel, which takes place from October 24 to November 1. As previously announced, the retiring Vaud native will be honored on "Super Monday", October 26, 2026. Wawrinka will play his first round match the following day.