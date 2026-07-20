The Zug Open, Switzerland’s fourth-largest ATP tournament, kicked off the tournament week with a strong Swiss showing: Nine Swiss players began the qualifying rounds on Sunday. Mika Brunold, Luca Stäheli, and Dominic Stricker advanced to the next round.

On Monday, the final six spots in the main draw will be filled. At the same time, the main draw of the ATP Challenger 125 tournament will begin on Monday. The top seed is Zsombor Piros of Hungary (ATP 120), who will face Stefano Napolitano of Italy.

Swiss hopes rest, among others, on Jerome Kym. The No. 6 seed from Aargau, who won the 2024 Zug Open, will kick off his tournament week at 8 p.m. in the night session against Britain’s Jay Clarke.

The Night Sessions will once again be a key part of the tournament this year. From Monday through Friday, the evening matches will begin at 8 p.m. on Center Court. Marc-Andrea Hüsler of Zurich, who announced his retirement a few days ago following the Zug Open, will be in action on Tuesday, as will Henry Bernet of Basel.