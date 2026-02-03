Liam Rivera likes it steep. (archive picture) Keystone

The first snowboard freeride world champion under the FIS umbrella comes from Switzerland. Liam Rivera secured the title on Tuesday at the title fights in Andorra.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Rivera came out on top at the premiere in the Andorran ski resort of Ordine-Arcalis ahead of Frenchman Victor de Le Rue and American Michael Mawn.

The 26-year-old was born in Mexico and grew up in western Switzerland. He switched from skiing to snowboarding at the age of nine. Since his debut on the Freeride World Tour in 2023, he has been a frontrunner.

