The Swiss men do not keep up with the best in the 2nd stage of the Tour de Ski over 10 km classic with individual start. The targeted top 30 was clearly missed.

The best result went to Nicola Wigger, who lost 1:38 minutes in 48th place. Janik Riebli (63rd) was also within two minutes of the top. Valerio Grond (83rd) was a bitter disappointment. After his strong performance in the sprint, he "didn't have enough power in his arms" the following day, as he said in the SRF interview.

As expected, the podium belonged to the Norwegians alone. Mattis Stenshagen celebrated his first World Cup victory at the age of 29. As he had already finished third in the 10 km race in Davos, he is likely to force his way onto the Norwegian Olympic team.

Stenshagen took nine seconds from Johannes Klaebo. The dominator of the cross-country skiing scene can cope well with the defeat. As he extended his lead in the overall standings over team colleagues Lars Heggen and Harald Amundsen to 53 and 57 seconds respectively, he is also one of the day's winners. The veteran Emil Iversen felt like the third winner. With third place, the 34-year-old increased his chances of an Olympic ticket.