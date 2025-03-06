The Swiss men's relay team (8) sensationally wins silver at the World Championships. Keystone

The men bring Switzerland its third medal at the Nordic World Championships in Trondheim. Cyril Fähndrich, Jonas Baumann, Jason Rüesch and Valerio Grond win silver in the relay.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Switzerland wins the silver medal in the relay at the World Championships.

Gold goes to Norway.

Bronze goes to Sweden. Show more

Throughout the race, the Swiss were in the leading group or the first chasing group behind Norway. Grond took over from Rüesch as the final runner in 3rd place and beat Sweden's Edvin Anger in the sprint. After Fähndrich's first 7.5 km, the Swiss were still in 8th place. Baumann subsequently made up three places, Rüesch two.

Switzerland has thus already recorded its most successful Nordic World Championships ahead of the women's relay on Friday and the final 50 km mass starts at the weekend. Before the men's relay, Nadine Fähndrich had already won bronze in the individual sprint and the team sprint with Anja Weber in Trondheim.

This is only Switzerland's ninth World Championship medal in cross-country skiing. Dario Cologna won three of them between 2013 and 2015, the first Josef Haas in 1968 at the Olympic Games in Grenoble, which also counted as the World Championships.

The Norwegians with Erik Valnes, Martin Nyenget, Harald Amundsen and final skier Johannes Hösflot Klaebo won in superior style. This is the 13th World Championship triumph in a row for the Norwegian relay team. Klaebo was the first athlete to win gold five times at a World Championships. The local hero had already won the sprint, the 20 km skiathlon and the 10 km race in his home town, as well as the team sprint with Erik Valnes.

This is the 28-year-old record holder's 14th gold medal at the World Championships. Klaebo's compatriot Petter Northug had collected 13 World Championship gold medals at the time.