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Swiss Men Win World Championship Silver
Martin Dougoud (pictured here at the 2024 Olympic Games) wins silver in the team competition alongside Jan Rohrer and Gelindo Chiarello
Keystone
The Swiss canoeists won silver in the non-Olympic team competition for kayakers at the Slalom World Championships in Oklahoma City.
Martin Dougoud, Jan Rohrer, and Gelindo Chiarello were beaten by only Slovenia—by 11 hundredths of a second—at the venue where the 2028 Olympic Games competitions will be held. Third place went to Austria, which was already more than a second behind.