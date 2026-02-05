  1. Residential Customers
Olympic Games Swiss mixed curlers lose their second game

Briar Schwaller-Hürlimann and Yannick Schwaller lose against the USA.
Briar Schwaller-Hürlimann and Yannick Schwaller lose against the USA.
The Swiss mixed curling team loses its second game at the Olympic Games. Briar Schwaller-Hürlimann and Yannick Schwaller lost 4:7 to the US duo Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin.

05.02.2026, 17:21

After winning the opening game on Wednesday after an extra end against Estonia, the Swiss duo took a 2:1 lead in the second end against the Americans. In the third, fourth and sixth, however, Team USA managed a deuce each time, so that the situation in Cortina d'Ampezzo soon became clear. In the seventh end, the Swiss were able to write a stone again, but the mortgage proved to be too great. After a zero end, the first defeat for the Swiss duo was certain. However, they will have the chance to make amends on Thursday evening when they face South Korea.

This is the third time the mixed doubles have been part of the Winter Games program. Jenny Perret and Martin Rios represented Switzerland in the first two editions. The duo took silver at the premiere in 2018 and finished in 7th place four years ago.

