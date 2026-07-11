Natalia Gemperle, Tino Polsini, Fabian, and Simona Aebersold came out on top ahead of Sweden and Norway. Simona Aebersold is currently the world’s best female orienteer, a fact she impressively demonstrated at the conclusion of the Sprint World Championships. The 28-year-old from Bern, who is extremely detail-oriented, started the final leg 28 seconds behind Norway’s Pia Young Vik. She quickly closed the gap and built a 20.1-second lead by the finish line.

Aebersold competed with a fire in her belly, so to speak, after being eliminated in the semifinals of the knockout sprint the day before. Three days earlier, she had won the individual sprint in commanding fashion, claiming her first-ever World Championship title in that discipline. Including relay events, she now has five World Championship titles to her name.

Gemperle, Polsini, and Fabian Aebersold each handed off in second place. The trio thus laid the groundwork for the third gold medal in the mixed relay at a Sprint World Championship. Switzerland won its first at the inaugural event in 2014, which also took place in Italy. Swiss Orienteering thus leaves Genoa with three podium finishes.