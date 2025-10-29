  1. Residential Customers
"Stable condition and no longer critical" Swiss motorcycle star Noah Dettwiler out of danger

Sandro Zappella

29.10.2025

Motorcycle rider Noah Dettwiler's life is no longer in danger.
sda

The motorsport world can breathe a sigh of relief: Noah Dettwiler's life is no longer in danger. This was announced by those close to him three days after the serious accident at the Moto3 race in Malaysia.

29.10.2025, 12:22

29.10.2025, 12:43

"According to the doctors, Noah's condition is now stable and no longer critical. He will continue to be closely monitored in intensive care. Thank you all for your continued support and goodwill," Dettwiler's team CIP Green Power and his family announced on social media on Wednesday.

There was no new information on the status of the injuries. On Monday, MotoGP chief physician Angel Charte had stated that the 20-year-old Swiss Moto3 rider was on artificial respiration, albeit at a low level. The doctor also gave some details: Dettwiler's severely injured spleen was removed in the emergency operation on Sunday. No other injuries were found in the abdomen.

Before the start of the Moto3 race in Sepang on Sunday, Dettwiler had ridden slowly at the side of the track on the warm-up lap. The Spanish world champion José Antonio Rueda overlooked his opponent and crashed with full force into the rear of the rider from Solothurn.

While Dettwiler is still being treated in a hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Rueda is "fit for transport back to Europe" following hand surgery, it was reported on Monday. The 19-year-old Spaniard suffered a fracture to his hand as well as a contusion to his chest and a concussion.

