Nati player Samuel Zehnder celebrates during Switzerland's main round match against Tunisia. KEYSTONE

The Swiss handball team started the main round of the World Championships with a commanding victory. Coach Andy Schmid's team defeated Tunisia 37:26.

Tobias Benz

As expected, the Tunisians were the weakest opponent at this World Championship so far. However, the manner in which the Swiss mastered the task deserves great recognition. The youngest team in the tournament appeared extremely composed and left no doubt early on as to who would emerge victorious.

The Swiss were only trailing at 0:1 (1st). They led 4:1 in the 8th minute and after the North Africans made it 4:5 (10th), they steadily pulled away until the break. Nine different players got on the scoresheet in the first 30 minutes, including goalkeeper Nikola Portner, who also saved ten shots.

Despite the clear-cut lead, Portner screamed with delight when Tarak Jallouz missed the post from the right wing in the 34th minute. That says a lot. The Swiss also produced some fine moves in the second half, but understandably lacked the final touch here and there.

Lenny Rubin and Luka Maros each contributed seven goals to the win, with one miss each. The former now totals 27 goals at this World Cup. Wingers Gino Steenaerts and Samuel Zehnder each scored six times.

Thursday will be a highlight for the Swiss. They will face Olympic champions and defending champions Denmark. Confidence is certainly high after their second success in a row following their 30:28 win over Poland on Sunday.