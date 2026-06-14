The Swiss national volleyball teams remain on a winning streak in the European League. They also won their second match at the home tournament in Kriens.

While the men remained undefeated, winning 25-16, 25-21, 25-21 against Hungary—just as they had against Luxembourg on Friday—the women engaged in a hard-fought five-set thriller against Austria. After a good two hours, the hosts converted the match point in front of over 2,200 fans to secure a 3-2 victory (25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 18-25, 15-10).

With two-thirds of the tournament completed, both Swiss teams now have a positive record of 3-1. However, that is not yet enough to reach the top 4 in the overall standings, which feature 24 participants in the women’s competition and 27 in the men’s. The top four not only qualify for the semifinals but also secure a spot in the 2028 European Championships.

For the final mini-tournament, the Swiss men’s team will travel to Norway, where they will face the host team and Latvia this coming weekend. The women’s team will play their final two matches in North Macedonia against Azerbaijan and Israel.