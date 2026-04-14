Patrick Fischer falsified his 2022 Covid certificate. sda

Swiss Olympic is "surprised and irritated" by the revelation that national ice hockey coach Patrick Fischer took part in the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing with a forged vaccination certificate.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss Olympic reacts "surprised and irritated" to the revelation that national ice hockey coach Patrick Fischer took part in the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing with a forged vaccination certificate.

According to its own statements, the umbrella organization had no knowledge of this and was not responsible for checking the certificate - but also speaks of a "false declaration" to Swiss Olympic.

Swiss Olympic emphasizes that Fischer disregarded Olympic values with his behaviour and violated the signed participation agreement. Show more

Swiss Olympic issued a statement on Tuesday in response to the revelations surrounding national ice hockey coach Patrick Fischer. The governing body of Swiss sport told SRF that it was "surprised and irritated" that Fischer took part in the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February 2022 without being vaccinated and with a forged Covid certificate.

"With all due respect for his personally challenging situation, Swiss Olympic believes that Patrick Fischer took a great risk for himself, his team and the Swiss delegation at the 2022 Olympic Games," the association states.

No knowledge, no responsibility

Swiss Olympic emphasizes that it knew nothing about the matter - and that it was not responsible for it. As Fischer himself admitted in his statement on April 13, 2026, Swiss Olympic was not involved in the review of the Covid certificates submitted.

Nevertheless, the accusation is serious: "Transparency and mutual trust are very important to Swiss Olympic in its dealings with the federations and the participants in the Olympic Games. Patrick Fischer disregarded these values by also making a false declaration to Swiss Olympic."

Participation agreement violated

Swiss Olympic recalls that all delegation members must sign a participation agreement - including the obligation to comply with the requirements of the International Olympic Committee, the organizing committees and the authorities of the host country. Fischer had breached this agreement.

The governing body concludes by stating that it is committed to the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect - and that it demands these from all delegation members.