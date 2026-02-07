  1. Residential Customers
Davis Cup Swiss overcome first hurdle with ease

SDA

7.2.2026 - 14:58

Dominic Stricker (left) and Jakub Paul secure the decisive third point by winning the doubles match
Dominic Stricker (left) and Jakub Paul secure the decisive third point by winning the doubles match
Keystone

In Biel, the Swiss Davis Cup team overcame the first task on their hoped-for way back into the World Group as quickly as possible. They lead 3-0 against Tunisia after winning the doubles.

Keystone-SDA

07.02.2026, 14:58

Dominic Stricker and Jakub Paul defeated the duo Moez Echargui/Skander Mansouri 6:4, 7:6 (7:3) and secured the decisive third point for captain Severin Lüthi's team. The day before, Jérôme Kym and Leandro Riedi had taken a 2-0 lead in the first two singles matches.

After the victory against the North Africans, Switzerland has to overcome another hurdle in order to return to the World Group next year. The match against the as yet unknown opponent will take place in September.

