Great performance despite defeat against world number 4 Taylor Fritz: Swiss qualifier Jérôme Kym also thrilled the American fans in the 3rd round of the US Open. Keystone

The amazing Swiss qualifier Jérôme Kym is eliminated in the 3rd round of the US Open - but after a great fight. He was defeated by world number 4 Taylor Fritz 6:7 (3:7), 7:6 (11:9), 4:6, 4:6.

Late on Friday evening New York time, Jérôme Kym plays for the first time in a huge arena, the Louis Armstrong Stadium with around 14,000 fans, against a top ten player - and the 22-year-old from Aargau also impresses here. Even though he lost after almost exactly three hours.

Kym already had five matches under his belt, including qualifying, including the four-and-a-half-hour marathon against Brandon Nakashima in the second round. For two and a half sets, there was not the slightest difference in class between the world number 175 and last year's finalist. Kym even managed to get the American fans on his side against the greatest US hope, at least for a while, with his courageous and fearless performance.

NYC's hottest spot tonight is Louis Armstrong Stadium where qualifier Jerome Kym has taken the second set tiebreak 11-9 over Taylor Fritz to split the first two sets 😤 pic.twitter.com/B8TZyph7fJ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2025

"I wanted to win the match and gave everything I had until the end," said Kym in an interview with SRF after the match. The fact that it wasn't quite enough in the end was down to the strong opponent. "He's not number 4 in the world for nothing."

The American fans are thrilled

In the duel between two strong servers, details make the difference. It was Fritz who managed the first break to make it 4:3 in the third set, with the first break point of the match. This was a preliminary decision, as Kym had to have his shoulder treated after losing the third set and the all-important serve lost much of its impact. But the man from Aargau fights to the end and even manages the first break at 1:4. A smile flits across his face.

And rightly so: despite the defeat, he is able to enjoy his big performance and is rewarded with a standing ovation from the fans. Kym keeps the tension up until the end, but Fritz closes the deal with his 20th ace.

Jérôme Kym impresses in New York with strong tennis. KEYSTONE

"I think I did a good job for the most part," says Kym. From his point of view, he could have done even better at times. "But in the tight situations, I still lack the experience of how exactly I should play. I was able to learn a lot today."

One tiebreak each won

Logically, the first two sets were decided in tiebreaks. In the first, Kym made two too many forehand errors, which a player of Fritz's class immediately took advantage of. In the second, the Fricktal native fended off three set points - two of them on the American's serve.

Some of the crowd applauded, even after the German referee disallowed Kym the point after a cracking forehand because he had allegedly moaned too loudly. If this standard were applied regularly, there would be several points disallowed in almost every match. This would certainly not have happened with a seeded player.

No way they just called a hindrance on Kym for that… even as a massive Fritz fan that’s blatantly ridiculous — US Tennis Center (@USTennisCenter) August 30, 2025

In the end, this was a side note. For Kym, who has been set back so often in the past by injuries, including a serious knee operation, the US Open is a breakthrough that now needs to be confirmed. He will move up to around 153rd place in the rankings, but his current level is far better. In any case, Kym states confidently: "Now I've smelled a rat."

