Simona Waltert reaches the quarter-finals of a WTA 250 tournament again after two years Keystone

Simona Waltert (WTA 127) has reached the quarter-finals of the WTA 250 tournament in Iasi. There she will face her Swiss compatriot Jil Teichmann, seeded number 6, on Friday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Simona Waltert defeated the Spaniard Irene Burillo Escorihuela (WTA 251) 6:4, 7:6 (7:2) in 2:15 hours in the round of 16. Waltert was behind five times in both sets with breaks - in the second even with a double-break 2:5. At 5:6 in the second set, Waltert fended off two set points. After trailing 0:2, she won the tiebreak 7:2.

Because Jil Teichmann (WTA 102) and Waltert will meet in the quarter-finals, a Swiss woman will reach the semi-finals in Iasi.

Simona Waltert already reached the quarter-finals at the tournament in Romania two years ago. She will play her third quarter-final on the big tour (after Lausanne 2022) against Teichmann on Friday.