Simona Waltert (WTA 127) has reached the quarter-finals of the WTA 250 tournament in Iasi. There she will face her Swiss compatriot Jil Teichmann, seeded number 6, on Friday.
Simona Waltert defeated the Spaniard Irene Burillo Escorihuela (WTA 251) 6:4, 7:6 (7:2) in 2:15 hours in the round of 16. Waltert was behind five times in both sets with breaks - in the second even with a double-break 2:5. At 5:6 in the second set, Waltert fended off two set points. After trailing 0:2, she won the tiebreak 7:2.
Because Jil Teichmann (WTA 102) and Waltert will meet in the quarter-finals, a Swiss woman will reach the semi-finals in Iasi.
Simona Waltert already reached the quarter-finals at the tournament in Romania two years ago. She will play her third quarter-final on the big tour (after Lausanne 2022) against Teichmann on Friday.