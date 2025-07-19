  1. Residential Customers
Sailing spectacle Swiss SailGP team in 2nd place after day 1 in Portsmouth

Luca Betschart

19.7.2025

SailGP returns to Europe! The southern English port city of Portsmouth is the venue for the eagerly awaited event. How will the Swiss team, recently visited by Roger Federer, fare?

19.07.2025, 16:50

19.07.2025, 19:11

Adrenaline-filled races, legendary locations, rival national teams and record-breaking speeds. SailGP is the most exciting competition on the water - powered by nature.

The best sailors in the world battle it out on high-tech catamarans that fly over the water with foils and fixed wings, reaching speeds of up to 100 km/h. Each race lasts a maximum of 15 minutes - pure excitement!

The 24/25 season takes the teams across four continents to 14 spectacular venues. Including Switzerland! The Swiss SailGP team is also competing this season - and recently received a visit from tennis icon Roger Federer.

The ranking list after the first day of racing

New episode of the SailGP documentary. Roger Federer gives tips to Swiss helmsman Sébastien Schneiter

New episode of the SailGP documentaryRoger Federer gives tips to Swiss helmsman Sébastien Schneiter

