The Swiss show jumpers took third place in the Nations Cup at the five-star CSIO in Dublin.

With eight points, the team led by head coach Peter van der Waaij was second only to the United States (0 penalty points) and Ireland (4 penalty points).

Of the Swiss quartet—Janika Sprunger on Orelie, Romain Duguet on Hunger Games du Champ du Bois, Barbara Schnieper on Canice, and Steve Guerdat on Albführen's Iashin Sitte—only Guerdat rode two clear rounds. The 44-year-old is the only rider in the quartet who will compete at the World Championships in Aachen this August.