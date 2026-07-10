The Swiss show jumping team won the Nations Cup at the five-star CSIO in Falsterbo. In the jump-off against Belgium, Martin Fuchs, riding Lorde, prevailed over Pieter Devos on Primo.

The Swiss quartet—featuring Fuchs, Steve Guerdat riding his Olympic horse Dynamix, Gaëtan Joliat on Just Special, and Jason Smith on Picobello—put on a strong performance in southwestern Sweden.

The team did not have any knockdowns in either the first or second round. Guerdat and Smith completed the course twice without any faults. It wasn't until the jump-off that Fuchs received three penalty points for exceeding the time limit. However, since the Belgian rider Devos had two knockdowns, the victory went to Switzerland.