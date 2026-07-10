The Swiss show jumping team won the Nations Cup at the five-star CSIO in Falsterbo. In the jump-off against Belgium, Martin Fuchs, riding Lorde, prevailed over Pieter Devos on Primo.

The Swiss quartet—comprising Fuchs, Steve Guerdat riding his Olympic horse Dynamix, Gaëtan Joliat on Just Special, and Jason Smith on Picobello—put on a strong performance in the competition, which offered 200,000 euros in prize money, in southwestern Sweden.

The team did not have any knockdowns in either the first or second round. Guerdat and Smith completed the course twice without any faults. It wasn’t until the jump-off that Fuchs incurred three penalty points for exceeding the time limit. This came after the Belgian rider Devos had recorded two knockdowns, thereby opening the door wide for Switzerland to claim victory.

It's quite possible that Swiss team manager Peter van der Waaij will rely on this very quartet at the World Championships in Aachen this August.