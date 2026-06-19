Strong performance by the Swiss show jumpers: In Rotterdam, the team secured 3rd place in the jump-off and is now on track for the finals in Barcelona.

Three of the four Swiss riders remained clear in the first round of the Longines League of Nations qualifying tournament: Martin Fuchs on Lorde, Gaëtan Joliat on Chelsea, and Alain Jufer on Chaccoo completed the course flawlessly. Due to the discard rule, Jason Smith on Picobello did not have to compete in the first round at all.

In the second round, both Smith and Joliat had one knockdown each. However, another clear round by Martin Fuchs secured the Swiss team’s spot in the jump-off for the win.

In the jump-off, Smith was the last rider to compete on Picobello. Although he rode clear, his time was not fast enough to beat the rides by Harry Charles for Great Britain and Marilyn Little for the U.S. This resulted in a third-place finish.

With this result, Switzerland is tied for fourth place in the overall standings. This puts them in a good position to qualify for the final in Barcelona.